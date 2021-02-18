LA Times Today: Evictions and debt could spike when COVID rent comes due
Millions of people are struggling to pay their rent during the coronavirus pandemic. Some have turned to credit cards or high interest loans, others who’ve fallen behind will eventually have to pay when evection moratoriums expire.
L.A. Times’ Andrew Khouri writes all this could lead to bad credit scores, wage garnishment and much more.
