LA Times Today: Clubhouse app explodes in popularity

A new app called “Clubhouse” has exploded in popularity, gaining more than 10 million users in just a few months.The app is an audio-only interactive streaming platform.Famous names like Elon Musk and Oprah as well as social media influencers are on Clubhouse. But it has also attracted its share of grifters and scammers.L.A. Times business reporter Sam Dean joined us with more on what this app is all about