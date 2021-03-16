Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Business down a year later at neighborhood stalwart Headmaster Barber Shop
Charles Boateng, manager of the Headmaster Barber Shop, counts himself as lucky lately if he does six haircuts in a day. Before the pandemic he’d sometimes do 10 or 11.

