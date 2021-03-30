LA Times Today: COVID-19 turned a tiny start-up into a testing giant. Can its results be trusted?
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
A California startup whose COVID-19 test kits became widely used almost overnight, including here in Los Angeles, has come under scrutiny amid questions about the tests’ accuracy.
L.A. County and other locations have stopped using the tests, but the city of L.A. is still using them.
L.A. Times reporter Laurence Darmiento wrote about the company’s sudden rise, its stumbles and now, its uncertain future.
L.A. County and other locations have stopped using the tests, but the city of L.A. is still using them.
L.A. Times reporter Laurence Darmiento wrote about the company’s sudden rise, its stumbles and now, its uncertain future.