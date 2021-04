LA Times Today: Reopening Disney parks

Before 2020, an unplanned, non-weather-related closure of Disneyland had happened only three times in the park’s 65-year history.On April 30, when the Disney parks finally reopen to visitors, they will have been closed more than 370 days. Over the last month, a trial run of sorts has begun: “A Touch of Disney” included no rides but was completely sold out.L.A. Times Disneyland connoisseur Todd Martens scoped out the place and knows what to expect.