LA Times Today: Reopening Disney parks
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Before 2020, an unplanned, non-weather-related closure of Disneyland had happened only three times in the park’s 65-year history.
On April 30, when the Disney parks finally reopen to visitors, they will have been closed more than 370 days. Over the last month, a trial run of sorts has begun: “A Touch of Disney” included no rides but was completely sold out.
L.A. Times Disneyland connoisseur Todd Martens scoped out the place and knows what to expect.
On April 30, when the Disney parks finally reopen to visitors, they will have been closed more than 370 days. Over the last month, a trial run of sorts has begun: “A Touch of Disney” included no rides but was completely sold out.
L.A. Times Disneyland connoisseur Todd Martens scoped out the place and knows what to expect.