Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 06:33
LA Times Today: Elon Musk wants to create his own city
Share
Business

LA Times Today: Elon Musk wants to create his own city

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share
SpaceX is building its massive new Starship spacecraft in Boca Chica, Texas. It’s located just south of Brownsville, Texas near the Mexican border.

Billionaire owner Elon Musk has hinted on Twitter at the idea of building a city around the SpaceX site and calling it Starbase.

L.A. Times’ Samantha Masunaga shared the story.
Business