LA Times Today: Elon Musk wants to create his own city
SpaceX is building its massive new Starship spacecraft in Boca Chica, Texas. It’s located just south of Brownsville, Texas near the Mexican border.
Billionaire owner Elon Musk has hinted on Twitter at the idea of building a city around the SpaceX site and calling it Starbase.
L.A. Times’ Samantha Masunaga shared the story.
