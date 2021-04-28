Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 07:08
LA Times Today: Post-pandemic workers look to their bosses for mental health support
Share
Business

LA Times Today: Post-pandemic workers look to their bosses for mental health support

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share
Are you working from home and feeling like you’ve hit the pandemic wall? You’re not alone.

Coronavirus has thrust the issue of workers’ mental health to the forefront.

L.A. Times business reporter Roger Vincent joined us with the story.
Business