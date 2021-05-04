LA Times Today: California’s home buying frenzy
Shopping for your dream home? Better act quick because it may be gone by tomorrow.
California’s real estate market is very hot, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
L.A. Times reporter Andrew Khouri wrote about why houses are selling so fast.
