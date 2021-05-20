LA Times Today: Women have been hit hardest by COVID’s economic toll
Over the past year, millions of women have lost their jobs due to the pandemic and its shutdowns. And in California, Latinas, Black and Asian women have been the hardest hit.
Now, as the state continues to reopen, will women bounce back from unemployment?
L.A. Times staff writer Margot Roosevelt joined us with the latest.
