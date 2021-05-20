LA Times Today: Activism pays off for Patagonia
At a time when our nation is deeply polarized, a major outdoor apparel retailer is proving that mixing business and activism may not be bad for its bottom line after all.
Ventura-based Patagonia has a long history of carrying on with its activism despite some boycott efforts.
L.A. Times reporter Andrea Chang joined us to talk about how the company is making it work.
