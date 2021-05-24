LA Times Today: COVID shortages shake up used car sales
There are more than 15-million cars registered in California. If you’re looking to sell, there’s never been a better time to do it than right now.
The average list price of a used car in L.A. has skyrocketed, to just under $23,000.
L.A. Times’ Daniel Miller has written about what has led to the jump in car prices.
