Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 06:36
LA Times Today: COVID shortages shake up used car sales
Share
Business

LA Times Today: COVID shortages shake up used car sales

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share
There are more than 15-million cars registered in California. If you’re looking to sell, there’s never been a better time to do it than right now.

The average list price of a used car in L.A. has skyrocketed, to just under $23,000.

L.A. Times’ Daniel Miller has written about what has led to the jump in car prices.
Business