LA Times Today: The (near) future of self-driving technology
A few years ago, there were predictions that fully driverless cars would be in the mainstream by now.
But fast-forward to today and many automakers are not quite ready yet to shift gears from human-operated cars to vehicles that fully drive themselves.
L.A. Times auto industry reporter Russ Mitchell wrote about how car companies, in the meantime, are bridging this gap in new car technology.
