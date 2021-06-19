Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
She has spent most of her adult life without a bank account
Business

As an 18-year-old college student working part-time, Lakiarra Lofton, now 30, mismanaged her checking account. When the fees became too much, she ended up walking away from that account. She has spent most of her adult life using check-cashing services, prepaid debit cards and, most recently, fee-free mobile banking.

By Jackeline LunaVideo Journalist 
Jackeline Luna is a video journalist. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, she interned for Politico, ABC7 and The Mercury News. She graduated from UC Berkeley with a master’s in journalism in May 2018.