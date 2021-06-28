LA Times Today: Welcome to the summer of quitting
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many people to rethink their work-life balance. In April alone, more than 3.9 million workers quit their jobs in the U.S. and the trend is expected to continue.
So, why are workers calling it quits now? L.A. Times business reporter Sam Dean shared the story.
