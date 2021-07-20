LA Times Today: Why L.A.'s cell towers look like fake trees
You’ve probably seen them while driving on the freeway or perhaps in your neighborhood, trees surrounded by a spiky metal fence.
If you look closer, you’ll see that those trees actually aren’t even trees at all. They are cell towers.
But if they don’t quite blend in, why all the effort to disguise them?
L.A. Times staff writer Daniel Miller joined us with more.
