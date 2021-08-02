LA Times Today: How ‘Black in Mayberry’ exposed racial tensions in one of L.A. County’s whitest cities
El Segundo was incorporated back in 1917, and for years has marketed itself as “Mayberry by the Sea,” an homage to the small town life depicted in the Andy Griffith Show.
But when El Segundo hosted the premiere of a movie called “Black in Mayberry,” the film’s sponsors received a bomb threat.
L.A. Times reporter Meg James joined us with more on this story.
