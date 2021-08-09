LA Times Today: With Activision Blizzard lawsuit, gaming faces #MeToo moment
A major shake-up at video game giant Activision Blizzard.
The president of its subsidiary, Blizzard Entertainment, is stepping down after a California lawsuit against the parent company alleging sexual discrimination and harassment.
In July, workers at Blizzard’s office in Irvine walked off the job to protest the company’s initial response to the suit.
L.A. Times business reporter Sam Dean joined us with the story.
