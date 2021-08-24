LA Times Today: A Pasadena startup got billions selling COVID tests. Then came questions
The Innova Medical Group was created at the start of the pandemic and became an unexpected global supplier of coronavirus tests. It’s estimated the Pasadena company sold more than one billion tests worldwide.
L.A. Times’ Laurence Darmiento writes that despite the company’s success, there is controversy surrounding the tests.
