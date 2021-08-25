LA Times Today: The custom auto shop behind Hollywood’s most iconic cars facing closure
They are some of the most iconic cars in Hollywood: the Batmobile, the Munster’s Koach—all built at Barris Kustom Industries in North Hollywood.
The founder, George Barris, passed away in 2015.
Now, the building that birthed some of Barris’ most famous builds is up for sale.
