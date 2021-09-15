LA Times Today: Affordable housing program targets California’s middle class
Affordable housing is one of the biggest crises facing California today.
To help ease the shortage, some California government agencies have begun buying up apartment buildings and lowering the rent.
Housing market reporter Andrew Khouri wrote about this potential help for the state’s middle class, and he joined us to talk about it.
