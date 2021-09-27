×
VIDEO | 05:51
LA Times Today: Los Angeles is about to get its first robotaxi test fleet
Share
Business

LA Times Today: Los Angeles is about to get its first robotaxi test fleet

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share
Forget hailing a cab or ordering a ride on Uber or Lyft. How about a robotaxi?

A Boston company will soon test a fleet of driverless, electric taxis in and around Los Angeles—without passengers, at first.

L.A. Times business reporter Russ Mitchell joined us with the story.
Business