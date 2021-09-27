LA Times Today: Los Angeles is about to get its first robotaxi test fleet
Forget hailing a cab or ordering a ride on Uber or Lyft. How about a robotaxi?
A Boston company will soon test a fleet of driverless, electric taxis in and around Los Angeles—without passengers, at first.
L.A. Times business reporter Russ Mitchell joined us with the story.
