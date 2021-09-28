LA Times Today: Readers’ questions answered: How to learn the wildfire risk of every L.A. neighborhood
When buying a home in the southland, you not only have to consider the cost—which is enormous—you also have to be aware of the fire danger.
This is especially true for people living outside the state who are looking to re-locate here.
L.A. Times audience engagement editor Rachel Schnalzer wrote about some of the neighborhoods that are at greater risk of wildfires.
