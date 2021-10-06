LA Times Today: Boiling Point: A hydrogen hub in Utah could power L.A.'s climate future. Now Chevron wants in
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Two years ago, we brought you the story of the intermountain power plant located in Utah, which burns coal to create electricity for L.A.
The coal plant is scheduled to close in 2025, but the plan is to replace it with a new facility that will eventually run on 100-percent hydrogen.
Now, Chevron—one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies—wants to invest in a clean energy project right next door.
L.A. Times Sammy Roth wrote about the plans.
The coal plant is scheduled to close in 2025, but the plan is to replace it with a new facility that will eventually run on 100-percent hydrogen.
Now, Chevron—one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies—wants to invest in a clean energy project right next door.
L.A. Times Sammy Roth wrote about the plans.