LA Times Today: Boiling Point: A hydrogen hub in Utah could power L.A.'s climate future. Now Chevron wants in

Two years ago, we brought you the story of the intermountain power plant located in Utah , which burns coal to create electricity for L.A.The coal plant is scheduled to close in 2025, but the plan is to replace it with a new facility that will eventually run on 100-percent hydrogen.Now, Chevron—one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies—wants to invest in a clean energy project right next door.L.A. Times Sammy Roth wrote about the plans