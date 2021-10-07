LA Times Today: L.A.’s new million-dollar neighborhoods
This news may not come as a surprise to many home buyers: Because of the overheated real estate market, more and more Southern California properties have joined the million-dollar home club.
As of July, the typical value of a single-family home in 55 cities of L.A. and Orange Counties was one-million dollars or more.
L.A. Times business reporter Andrew Khouri joined us with more on the housing market boom.
