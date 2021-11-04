LA Times Today: Fight over L.A.'s biggest mega-mansion ‘The One’ heads to Bankruptcy Court
For years, real estate developer Nile Niami has teased “The One”—a 105,000 square-foot mega-mansion in Bel Air—that he hoped to one day sell for 500-million dollars. But those plans are now in peril.
L.A. Times staff writer Laurence Darmiento has been untangling the story of the largest mansion in L.A.
