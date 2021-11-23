LA Times Today: What’s the deal with the algorithmic home sales?
You’ve heard of e-commerce. Now there is ibuying. It’s a way of buying and selling homes instantly, often in cash and most of it done all online.
L.A. Times staff writer Andrew Khouri wrote that some of these ibuyers are industrial-scale home flippers. Andrew joined for more on this story.
