LA Times Today: Inside the effort by two Beverly Hills billionaires to kill a state law protecting farmworkers

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

You may be familiar with Pom pomegranate juice, Pom Wonderful pistachios or Fiji water. You might even have a few wonderful company products in your pantry. Less well known is the Beverly Hills power couple behind the brand and their legal battle to kill a state law that protects farm workers.



L.A. Times columnist Michael Hiltzik wrote about the lawsuit.