LA Times Today: Warnings helped deter smokers, experts say. Could they work for social media as well?

The United States surgeon general is calling for warning labels to be used for young users across social media platforms. The labels would be similar to those used on alcohol or tobacco products to remind parents and kids about the potential mental health dangers.



L.A. Times wealth reporter Andrea Chang joined Lisa McRee with more.