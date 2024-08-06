LA Times Today: What is ‘surveillance pricing,’ and is it forcing some consumers to pay more? FTC investigates
It’s no secret that Californians pay more for things like food, gas and housing than people in other states do. But are consumers paying more for goods and services than their neighbors pay?
L.A. Times deputy editor Jon Healey wrote about an FTC probe into surveillance pricing, and joined Lisa McRee to explain what it means for consumers.
