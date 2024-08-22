LA Times Today: Zelle scams prompt federal probe into whether banks are doing enough to protect customers

From splitting a meal to booking a family vacation, millions of people worldwide use Zelle to transfer money to friends, family and others. But a growing number of users are being targeted by scammers, losing large amounts of money in the process.



Lisa McRee talked to L.A. Times deputy editor Jon Healey about a federal investigation into Zelle scams.