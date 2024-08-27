LA Times Today: The future of shopping is here with digital price tags, and some are worried

Inflation has hit American consumers hard the past few years, with the cost of everything from food, gas and housing going up. So when a major box store chain announced plans to use digital price tags, critics raised concerns over how that could impact you at the cash register.



L.A. Times reporting fellow, Caroline Petrow-Cohen, joined Spectrum News 1’s Renee Eng with the story.