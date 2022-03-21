LA Times Today: Horrific allegations of racism prompt California lawsuit against Tesla

The Tesla brand is synonymous with sleek electric cars and battery powered homes. For many, the company is associated with the way of the future.



For thousands of Black employees at the company’s Fremont, California plant however, a state lawsuit alleges the working conditions are reminiscent of the darkest days of our nation’s past.



L.A. Times labor reporter Margot Roosevelt wrote about the allegations of racism at Tesla.