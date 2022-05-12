LA Times Today: As inflation soars, how is AriZona iced tea still 99 cents?

Inflation has hit a 40-year high and shoppers are feeling the pinch at the pump and the checkout line. But there is still one deal to be had.



The 23-ounce can of AriZona Iced Tea is still the same price—$0.99. But how?



L.A. Times business reporter Sam Dean went searching for answers and joined us with more.