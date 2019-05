Mazda plans to start selling the latest generation of its sparky Mazda3 compact car this fall. Visually, the overhauled Mazda3 is a near clone of the larger Mazda6, with an upright nose and a deep grille flanked by a pair of sleek, narrow headlights. The 2014 Mazda3 sits on a wheelbase that is 2.4 inches longer than its predecessor's, yet the hatchback's overall length shrinks by 1.8 inches. Pricing has not been announced, but the base model is expected to start at about $17,000.