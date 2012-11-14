Advertisement

2012 Detroit Auto Show

Nov 14, 2012 | 3:16 PM
The 2012 automotive season started with a bang out of Detroit with the 2012 North American International Auto Show. Ignore the paradox within that name and pay attention to the goods; this year's show featured numerous key releases for automakers. Highlights include new models and concepts from Acura, Audi, Bentley, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Lincoln, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan and Porsche. Pick your favorite or scroll through the gallery for stuff you don't want to miss.
