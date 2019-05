Maserati has been busy recently, introducing a redesigned Quattroporte full-size sedan and the all-new Ghibli mid-size sedan for 2014. The twin-turbocharged engine inside each is the stuff dreams are made of, and the cars have the handling and style to match. Not so dreamy: their interiors. Cheap leather and plastics are disappointing in the less-expensive Ghibli and a downright deal breaker in the Quattoporte – especially considering the larger car’s $155,000 price tag.