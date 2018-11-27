L.A. Auto Show 2018: Check out the screen on the Byton M-Byte

Set to go on sale in the US by the end of 2019, the M-Byte and follow-on Byton cars will be manufactured in Nanjing, China. And while the U.S. figures to be big in Byton’s strategic plans, China could become the primary market for its cars. The company is funded in part by FAW Group, a huge state-owned car company in China, and by CATL, a large and fast-growing Chinese maker of automobile batteries.