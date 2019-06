Kelley Blue Book has released its 10 best 'green' cars list and, in the company's words, there has never been a better one. "There were years in which we struggled to find 10 that were truly green and had to add some high-mileage, conventionally powered cars," said Jack Nerad, executive editorial director and executive market analyst for KBB. "This year, we had an embarrassment of riches."

(By Ronald D. White)