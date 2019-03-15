The American public is still very afraid of self-driving cars, survey finds

There has been virtually no increase in public acceptance even as automakers and tech giants are pouring billions of dollars into driverless technology. Honda Motor Co. and Japan’s SoftBank Vision Fund invested a combined $5 billion in General Motor Co.’s Cruise autonomous-driving unit last year, and Volkswagen AG is in talks about investing in Ford Motor Co.’s Argo AI, with the two said to be discussing a $4-billion valuation. AAA’s studies suggest public opinion could be a steep challenge when it comes time to persuade customers to pay for the transportation of the future.