The public thinks Tesla’s Autopilot is safer than it is, an insurance group says

Autopilot created the most confusion among study respondents. Nearly half — 48% — thought it would be safe to take hands off the steering wheel when using the system. The Tesla manual says the driver should hold the wheel at all times, and — when used as intended — Autopilot warns drivers if they do not. Only 21% to 33% of study respondents thought (incorrectly) that it would be safe for a driver to take hands off the wheel when using the other driver-assist systems.