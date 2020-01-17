Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Autos

Tesla unintended-acceleration claims get safety agency’s attention

Tesla Model S
The Tesla Model S, along with the Model X and Model 3, is named in the petition asking U.S. safety regulators to open a defect investigation.
(Tesla Motors)
By Bloomberg
Jan. 17, 2020
10:44 AM
Share

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is evaluating allegations that Tesla Inc. vehicles contain a defect that can cause sudden unintended acceleration, according to a notice posted on the agency’s website.

The review was prompted by a petition asking the agency to open a defect investigation of some 500,000 Tesla vehicles over the alleged flaw, the agency said.

The petition cited 127 consumer complaints to the agency and claims of 110 crashes and 52 injuries. Vehicles involved were the Model S and Model 3 sedans and the Model X SUV.

After a technical review, NHTSA can either deny the petition or grant it and open a formal probe of the alleged issue. Any member of the public can petition NHTSA for a defect investigation, and many have been rejected by the agency.

Advertisement

“As is the agency’s standard practice in such matters, NHTSA will carefully review the petition and relevant data,” the agency said in a statement.

NHTSA said in October that it would evaluate a separate petition alleging Tesla updated battery management software in response to a potential defect that could lead to fires.

Business
Car buyers shun electric vehicles not named Tesla. Are carmakers driving off a cliff?
Mary Barra
Business
Car buyers shun electric vehicles not named Tesla. Are carmakers driving off a cliff?
Electric vehicles can cut greenhouse gases and carmakers have big plans for them. But so far, few car buyers want them.
More Coverage
News Analysis: Foxconn may prove Tesla’s Musk wrong about how hard it is to build electric cars

AutosBusiness
Newsletter
Get our weekly business newsletter
Bloomberg
Bloomberg delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement