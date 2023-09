LA Times Today: Bauer Pottery L.A. showroom lost-lease sale draws collectors

Renowned for its simplicity and iconic colors, Bauer Pottery has become one of the most widely-sought and highly prized lines of American ceramics. Though the Bauer brand shuttered in 1962, it was revived in 1998 and has an almost cult-like following.But now, with the closing of its showroom in Glendale, owner Janek Boniecki is reflecting on the revival’s success and pondering the future of the company.