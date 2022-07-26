LA Times Today: Brewers need cans. California’s broken recycling system makes them hard to find

Since 1935, beer drinkers have been reaching for their cold cans. Compared to glass bottles, the only portable option before, they were lighter and, of course, less likely to break. But today, a national shortage of aluminum is threatening the future of the beer can and the breweries that fill them.



L.A. Times reporter Sofia Fernandez explains.