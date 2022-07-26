LA Times Today: Beverly Hills’ historic Saks Fifth Avenue to become offices and apartments

Long before “Pretty Woman” made shopping on rodeo drive an iconic experience, the stores along Wilshire Boulevard were just as alluring.



L.A. Times commercial real estate reporter Roger Vincent joined us with some history on Wilshire Boulevard’s historic Saks Fifth Avenue store, why it’s moving and what will replace it.