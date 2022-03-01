LA Times Today: Gen Z is ready to break up with Tinder. These dating apps are here for the rebound

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Now more than ever, the road to love goes right through your phone.



A survey showed nearly 40 percent of heterosexual couples in the U.S. say they met online.



And young people of course are all over this. Pew Research Center data shows nearly half of 18- to 29-year-olds have used dating apps.



But, Gen Z is tiring of the apps that have dominated this past decade and they’re finding new ones.



L.A. Times reporter Jamie Ding has been tracking the trends.