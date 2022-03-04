LA Times Today: Silicon Valley’s tech monopoly is over. Is the future in Austin, Texas?

Last fall, Tesla announced it was moving its headquarters from the Bay Area to Austin, Texas.



The auto giant was one of many California companies — including Oracle and HP Enterprise — that have relocated headquarters to Texas.



L.A. Times’ Don Lee reported on the story and spoke with Lisa McRee from Washington, D.C.