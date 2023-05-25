LA Times Today: Low wages, short hours drive many fast-food workers into homelessness
A new report took a look at some of your favorite fast-food chains. From Papa John’s to Starbucks, they found low wages and workers driven to homelessness.
Lisa McRee spoke with L.A. Times wealth reporter Andrea Chang to find out more.
