LA Times Today: What to know about Uber and Lyft’s ‘deactivation’ policy

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

The gig economy was supposed to free workers from having to deal with terrible bosses. Many rideshare drivers realized later that they basically swapped a human boss for an app. So where do you turn if the app decides to let you go?



L.A. Times technology columnist Brian Merchant shared his opinion on Uber and Lyft’s deactivation policies and why he believes they are dehumanizing and need to end.