Britain's incredibly self-destructive Brexit process is coming to a head

Nor would the deal fully end the free movement of EU citizens into Britain, a target of the anti-immigrant cadre. It leaves murky the status of trade across the border between the Republic of Ireland, an EU member, and Northern Ireland, a part of Britain; Ireland and Britain reached an open-border agreement as part of the Good Friday pact of 1998, but that’s inconsistent with Britain being outside the EU and Ireland being in, which at least technically requires a “hard border” between Ireland and Ulster. May had said she wanted a new free-trade deal with the EU to take effect simultaneously with the official parting in March; she got no such commitment.