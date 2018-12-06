Those drug prices Big Pharma cut to appease Trump? Drugmakers are raising them again

Sharp-eyed critics noticed that Merck’s commitment to hold price increases on its entire portfolio to the rate of inflation would allow it to jack up prices on its most profitable formulations and balance them with price cuts on its duds. Sure enough, Merck’s new price increases will apply to Keytruda (up 1.5%) and its popular vaccines Gardasil (for human papillomavirus), MMRII (for measles, mumps and rubella) and Pneumovax (for pneumonia). Those vaccines, which were Merck’s third-, fifth- and ninth-best-selling drugs in 2017, are going up by 6% each, a spokeswoman told me.